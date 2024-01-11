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Dresdner Eislöwen vs. Ravensburg Towerstars

Dresdner Eislöwen is responsible for live signal, commentators and chat-moderation.
Dresdner Eislöwen
Dresdner Eislöwen

9/13/26, 2:30 PM UPCOMING : Live in 1M • 7h • 6m • 48s

Video livestream of the friendly match Dresdner Eislöwen vs. Ravensburg Towerstars on 09/13/2026. The clubs will be financially involved in the revenue. #del2 #eishockey #icehockey @del2 @ravensburg-towerstars @dresdner-eisloewen

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