9/13/26, 2:30 PM UPCOMING : Live in 1M • 7h • 6m • 48s
Video livestream of the friendly match Dresdner Eislöwen vs. Ravensburg Towerstars on 09/13/2026. The clubs will be financially involved in the revenue. #del2 #eishockey #icehockey @del2 @ravensburg-towerstars @dresdner-eisloewen
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