effect® ENERGY GFL: Dominiert der ungeschlagene Südmeister weiter? Die Unicorns zu Gast in Spiderdome

The ScoringPlays of the game Straubing Spiders vs. Schwäbisch Hall Unicorns in the effect® ENERGY GFL from 08/01/2026. The clubs will be financially participating in the revenue. #gfl #germanfootballleague #football #american-football #gflscoringplays #gfl-highlights @gfl @straubing-spiders @schwaebisch-hall-unicorns