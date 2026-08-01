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effect® ENERGY GFL: Can the Panthers annoy the still undefeated Monarchs?

effect® ENERGY GFL
effect® ENERGY GFL

Today, 6:23 PM

ScoringPlays of the game Dresden Monarchs vs. Düsseldorf Panther in the effect® ENERGY GFL on 08/01/2026. The clubs will be financially involved in the revenue. #gfl #germanfootballleague #football #american-football @gfl @dresden-monarchs @duesseldorf-panther #gfl-highlights

American Football effect® ENERGY GFL Düsseldorf Panther Dresden Monarchs
effect® ENERGY GFL: Dresden Monarchs vs. Düsseldorf Panther
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effect® ENERGY GFL-Livekonferenz am 01.08.2026 - kommentiert von Constantin Eckner und Roman Motzkus
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