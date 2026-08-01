effect® ENERGY GFL: Can the Panthers annoy the still undefeated Monarchs?

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ScoringPlays of the game Dresden Monarchs vs. Düsseldorf Panther in the effect® ENERGY GFL on 08/01/2026. The clubs will be financially involved in the revenue. #gfl #germanfootballleague #football #american-football @gfl @dresden-monarchs @duesseldorf-panther #gfl-highlights
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