effect® ENERGY GFL: A duel on equal terms?

7/25/26, 5:50 PM
The ScoringPlays of the game Düsseldorf Panther vs. Kiel Baltic Hurricanes in the effect® ENERGY GFL from 07/25/2026. The clubs will be financially involved in the revenue. #gfl #germanfootballleague #football #american-football #gflscoringplays #gfl-highlights @gfl @duesseldorf-panther @kiel-baltic-hurricanes
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