effect® ENERGY GFL: A duel on equal terms?

The ScoringPlays of the game Düsseldorf Panther vs. Kiel Baltic Hurricanes in the effect® ENERGY GFL from 07/25/2026. The clubs will be financially involved in the revenue. #gfl #germanfootballleague #football #american-football #gflscoringplays #gfl-highlights @gfl @duesseldorf-panther @kiel-baltic-hurricanes