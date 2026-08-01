effect® ENERGY GFL Live Conference on 08/01/2026 - Commentary by Constantin Eckner and Roman Motzkus

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Live conference in the effect® ENERGY GFL on 08/01/2026 - Commentary by Constantin Eckner and Roman Motzkus. #gfl #germanfootballleague #football #american-football @gfl @dresden-monarchs @duesseldorf-panther @kiel-baltic-hurricanes @berlin-rebels @allgaeu-comets @ifm-razorbacks-ravensburg @pforzheim-wilddogs @munich-cowboys @regensburg-phoenix @saarland-hurricanes @straubing-spiders @schwaebisch-hall-unicorns
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