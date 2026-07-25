goto content
  1. Home
  2. American Football
  3. effect® ENERGY GFL
  4. effect® ENERGY GFL: Tough test against the league leaders! The Comets challenge the Unicorns

effect® ENERGY GFL: Tough test against the league leaders! The Comets challenge the Unicorns

effect® ENERGY GFL
effect® ENERGY GFL

7/25/26, 6:01 PM

Video Highlights of the game Schwäbisch Hall Unicorns vs. Allgäu Comets in the effect® ENERGY GFL on 07/25/2026. The clubs will be financially participating in the revenue. #gfl-highlights #germanfootballleague #football #american-football @gfl @schwaebisch-hall-unicorns @allgaeu-comets

American Football effect® ENERGY GFL Allgäu Comets Schwäbisch Hall Unicorns
effect® ENERGY GFL: Schwäbisch Hall Unicorns vs. Allgäu Comets
Schwäbisch Hall Unicorns
effect® ENERGY GFL: Schwäbisch Hall Unicorns vs. Allgäu Comets

7/25/26, 1:19 PM

American Football
FREE
effect® ENERGY GFL-Livekonferenz am 25.07.2026 - kommentiert von Roman Motzkus und Maurice Stolka
Sporteurope.TV
effect® ENERGY GFL-Livekonferenz am 25.07.2026 - kommentiert von Roman Motzkus und Maurice Stolka

7/25/26, 1:25 PM

Sonstiges
FREE
effect® ENERGY GFL: Ein Duell auf Augenhöhe?
effect® ENERGY GFL
effect® ENERGY GFL: Ein Duell auf Augenhöhe?

7/25/26, 5:50 PM

American Football
effect® ENERGY GFL: Munich Cowboys vs. Dresden Monarchs
Munich Cowboys
effect® ENERGY GFL: Munich Cowboys vs. Dresden Monarchs

7/25/26, 1:45 PM

American Football
effect® ENERGY GFL: Braunschweig Lions vs. Berlin Rebels
Braunschweig Lions
effect® ENERGY GFL: Braunschweig Lions vs. Berlin Rebels

7/25/26, 1:45 PM

American Football
effect® ENERGY GFL: Düsseldorf Panther vs. Kiel Baltic Hurricanes
Düsseldorf Panther
effect® ENERGY GFL: Düsseldorf Panther vs. Kiel Baltic Hurricanes

7/25/26, 1:45 PM

American Football
UPCOMING
effect® ENERGY GFL: Allgäu Comets vs. ifm Razorbacks Ravensburg
Allgäu Comets
effect® ENERGY GFL: Allgäu Comets vs. ifm Razorbacks Ravensburg

8/1/26, 1:45 PM

American Football
UPCOMING
effect® ENERGY GFL: Straubing Spiders vs. Schwäbisch Hall Unicorns
Straubing Spiders
effect® ENERGY GFL: Straubing Spiders vs. Schwäbisch Hall Unicorns

8/1/26, 1:30 PM

American Football
FREE UPCOMING
effect® ENERGY GFL-Livekonferenz am 01.08.2026 - kommentiert von Constantin Eckner und Roman Motzkus
Sporteurope.TV
effect® ENERGY GFL-Livekonferenz am 01.08.2026 - kommentiert von Constantin Eckner und Roman Motzkus

8/1/26, 1:25 PM

Sonstiges
UPCOMING
effect® ENERGY GFL: Pforzheim Wilddogs vs. Munich Cowboys
Pforzheim Wilddogs
effect® ENERGY GFL: Pforzheim Wilddogs vs. Munich Cowboys

8/1/26, 1:45 PM

American Football

More videos by effect® ENERGY GFL

FREE
effect® ENERGY GFL: Kampf um den Anschluss! Die Rebels gastieren bei den Lions
effect® ENERGY GFL
effect® ENERGY GFL: Kampf um den Anschluss! Die Rebels gastieren bei den Lions

7/25/26, 9:27 PM

American Football
FREE
effect® ENERGY GFL: Duell der Top-Teams! Die Monarchs wollen Platz eins verteidigen
effect® ENERGY GFL
effect® ENERGY GFL: Duell der Top-Teams! Die Monarchs wollen Platz eins verteidigen

7/25/26, 8:19 PM

American Football
FREE
effect® ENERGY GFL: Ein Duell auf Augenhöhe?
effect® ENERGY GFL
effect® ENERGY GFL: Ein Duell auf Augenhöhe?

7/25/26, 5:50 PM

American Football
FREE
effect® ENERGY GFL: Pure Dominanz! Die Spiders gastieren in Ravensburg
effect® ENERGY GFL
effect® ENERGY GFL: Pure Dominanz! Die Spiders gastieren in Ravensburg

7/19/26, 5:01 PM

American Football
FREE
effect® ENERGY GFL: Können die Verfolger aus Pforzheim die Unicorns ärgern?
effect® ENERGY GFL
effect® ENERGY GFL: Können die Verfolger aus Pforzheim die Unicorns ärgern?

7/18/26, 7:17 PM

American Football
FREE
effect® ENERGY GFL: Können die Invaders gegen die Royals zur Spitzengruppe aufschließen?
effect® ENERGY GFL
effect® ENERGY GFL: Können die Invaders gegen die Royals zur Spitzengruppe aufschließen?

7/18/26, 6:05 PM

American Football
FREE
effect® ENERGY GFL: Kellerduell! Regensburg fordert die Comets
effect® ENERGY GFL
effect® ENERGY GFL: Kellerduell! Regensburg fordert die Comets

7/18/26, 5:55 PM

American Football
FREE
effect® ENERGY GFL: Safety & Punt-Return-TD bei Saarland Hurricanes vs. Munich Cowboys
effect® ENERGY GFL
effect® ENERGY GFL: Safety & Punt-Return-TD bei Saarland Hurricanes vs. Munich Cowboys

7/17/26, 10:00 PM

American Football
FREE
GFL: Salto in die Endzone
effect® ENERGY GFL
GFL: Salto in die Endzone

9/21/25, 5:58 PM

American Football
FREE
GFL: Die Berlin Rebels erwischen eine gute erste Hälfte gegen die Munich Cowboys
effect® ENERGY GFL
GFL: Die Berlin Rebels erwischen eine gute erste Hälfte gegen die Munich Cowboys

8/30/25, 5:47 PM

American Football
FREE
GFL: Punkteflut im Halbfinale zwischen den Potsdam Royals und den Munich Cowboys!
effect® ENERGY GFL
GFL: Punkteflut im Halbfinale zwischen den Potsdam Royals und den Munich Cowboys!

9/27/25, 7:45 PM

American Football
FREE
GFL: 92 Punkte Wahnsinn im Saarland
effect® ENERGY GFL
GFL: 92 Punkte Wahnsinn im Saarland

7/6/25, 2:54 PM

American Football
FREE
GFL: Wer holt sich den Sieg? - Allgäu vs. Pforzheim
effect® ENERGY GFL
GFL: Wer holt sich den Sieg? - Allgäu vs. Pforzheim

7/21/25, 1:13 PM

American Football
FREE HIGHLIGHTS
GFL: Schlagabtausch, aber die Royals gewinnen souverän
effect® ENERGY GFL
GFL: Schlagabtausch, aber die Royals gewinnen souverän

6/10/23, 7:25 PM

American Football
FREE HIGHLIGHTS
GFL: Wer erobert die Tabellenführung in Gruppe Süd?
effect® ENERGY GFL
GFL: Wer erobert die Tabellenführung in Gruppe Süd?

5/18/25, 12:42 PM

American Football
FREE
GFL: Hart umkämpftes Halbfinale zwischen den IFM Razorbacks Ravensburg und den Dresden Monarchs!
effect® ENERGY GFL
GFL: Hart umkämpftes Halbfinale zwischen den IFM Razorbacks Ravensburg und den Dresden Monarchs!

9/27/25, 9:05 PM

American Football

Related Profiles