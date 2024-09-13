30/08/26, 12:30 UPCOMING : Live in 18d • 1h • 56m • 58s
Video-Livestream dell'amichevole Eisbären Regensburg vs. Augsburger Panther il 30/08/2026. I club saranno finanziariamente coinvolti negli incassi. #del2 #eishockey #icehockey @del2 @eisbaeren-regensburg
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