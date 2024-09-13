23/08/26, 16:00 UPCOMING : Live in 11d • 5h • 25m • 9s
Video-Livestream dell'amichevole EHC Freiburg vs. Bietigheim Steelers del 23/08/2026. I club saranno finanziariamente coinvolti negli incassi. #del2 #eishockey #icehockey @del2 @ehc-freiburg @bietigheim-steelers
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