ProA: TEAM EHINGEN URSPRING vs. ROSTOCK SEAWOLVES TEAM EHINGEN URSPRING 09.10.21, 16:45 Uhr Folgen Video-Livestream des Basketballspiels TEAM EHINGEN URSPRING vs. ROSTOCK SEAWOLVES aus der BARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga vom 4. Spieltag am 09.10.2021. @barmer-2-basketball-bundesliga-proa @team-ehingen-urspring @rostock-seawolves #basketball #barmer2basketballbundesliga BasketballBARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga - ProATEAM EHINGEN URSPRINGSeawolves AcademyTEAM EHINGEN URSPRING ist verantwortlich für die Liveproduktion, Kommentar und Chatmoderation.