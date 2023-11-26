Neuzugang James Graham und Coach Götz Rohdewald im Interview Uni Baskets Münster 26.11.23, 19:05 Uhr Folgen Interview mit Neuzugang James Graham und Coach Götz Rohdewald vor dem Basketballspiels Uni Baskets Münster vs. RÖMERSTROM Gladiators Trier aus der BARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga ProA vom 9. Spieltag am 25.11.2023. @barmer-2-basketball-bundesliga #basketball #proa #barmer2basketballbundesliga @uni-baskets-muensterBasketballBARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga - ProABARMER 2. Basketball BundesligaBARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga ProA