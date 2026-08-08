effect® ENERGY GFL: Unicorns in Beast Mode!

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The ScoringPlays of the game Schwäbisch Hall Unicorns vs. Kiel Baltic Hurricanes in the effect® ENERGY GFL from 08/08/2026. The clubs will be financially involved in the revenue. #gfl #germanfootballleague #football #american-football #gflscoringplays #gfl-highlights @gfl @schwaebisch-hall-unicorns @kiel-baltic-hurricanes
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