effect® ENERGY GFL: Unicorns in Beast Mode!

The ScoringPlays of the game Schwäbisch Hall Unicorns vs. Kiel Baltic Hurricanes in the effect® ENERGY GFL from 08/08/2026. The clubs will be financially involved in the revenue. #gfl #germanfootballleague #football #american-football #gflscoringplays #gfl-highlights @gfl @schwaebisch-hall-unicorns @kiel-baltic-hurricanes