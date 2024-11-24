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DEL2 Testspiel: EC Bad Nauheim vs. Bietigheim Steelers

EC Bad Nauheim è responsabile del segnale live, dei commentatori e della moderazione della chat.
EC Bad Nauheim
EC Bad Nauheim

28/08/26, 17:00 UPCOMING : Live in 16d • 6h • 26m • 3s

Video-Livestream dell'amichevole EC Bad Nauheim vs. Bietigheim Steelers il 28/08/2026. I club saranno finanziariamente coinvolti negli incassi. #del2 #eishockey #icehockey @del2 @ec-bad-nauheim @bietigheim-steelers

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Altri video e foto di EC Bad Nauheim

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