ProA: Dresden Titans vs. PS Karlsruhe LIONS Dresden Titans 04.02.24, 14:38 Uhr Folgen Video-Livestream des Basketballspiels Dresden Titans vs. PS Karlsruhe LIONS aus der BARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga ProA vom 18. Spieltag am 04.02.2024. @barmer-2-basketball-bundesliga #basketball #proa #barmer2basketballbundesliga @ps-karlsruhe-lions @dresden-titansBasketballDresden TitansPS Karlsruhe LIONSBARMER 2. Basketball BundesligaDresden Titans ist verantwortlich für die Liveproduktion, Kommentar und Chatmoderation.