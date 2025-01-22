ProA: EPG Guardians Koblenz vs. BBC Bayreuth EPG Baskets Koblenz 22.01.25, 18:15 Uhr Folgen Video-Livestream des Basketballspiels EPG Guardians Koblenz vs. BBC Bayreuth aus der BARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga vom 20. Spieltag am 22.01.2025. @barmer-2-basketball-bundesliga-proa #basketball #proa #barmer2basketballbundesliga @epgbasketskoblenz @medikamente-per-klick-bayreuthBasketballBARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga - ProAEPG Baskets KoblenzMedikamente per Klick BayreuthEPG Baskets Koblenz ist verantwortlich für die Liveproduktion, Kommentar und Chatmoderation.