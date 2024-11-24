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DEL2 Test game: EC Bad Nauheim vs. Bietigheim Steelers

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EC Bad Nauheim
EC Bad Nauheim

8/28/26, 5:00 PM UPCOMING : Live in 16d • 6h • 25m • 57s

Video livestream of the friendly match EC Bad Nauheim vs. Bietigheim Steelers on 08/28/2026. The clubs will be financially involved in the proceeds. #del2 #eishockey #icehockey @del2 @ec-bad-nauheim @bietigheim-steelers

Ice hockey Deutsche Eishockey Liga 2 Bietigheim Steelers icehockey
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