Premium-Video Hol dir dieses Video für nur 4,50 € Pay per View 4,50 € Weiter ProB Playoffs Achtelfinale: EPG Baskets Koblenz vs. EN BASKETS Schwelm - Spiel 1 EPG Baskets Koblenz 17.04.23, 17:15 Uhr Ab 4,50 € Folgen Video-Livestream des Playoffspiels der 1. Runde EPG Baskets Koblenz vs. EN BASKETS Schwelm aus der BARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga am 17.04.2023. @barmer-2-basketball-bundesliga-proa @epg-baskets-koblenz #basketball #prob #probsued #barmer2basketballbundesligaBasketballBARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga - ProABARMER 2. Basketball BundesligaBARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga ProBEPG Baskets Koblenz ist verantwortlich für die Liveproduktion, Kommentar und Chatmoderation.