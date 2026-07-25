effect® ENERGY GFL: Uno scontro alla pari?

25/07/26, 17:50
Le ScoringPlays della partita Düsseldorf Panther vs. Kiel Baltic Hurricanes nella effect® ENERGY GFL del 25/07/2026. I club saranno finanziariamente coinvolti negli incassi. #gfl #germanfootballleague #football #american-football #gflscoringplays #gfl-highlights @gfl @duesseldorf-panther @kiel-baltic-hurricanes
08/08/26, 18:21
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