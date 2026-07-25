effect® ENERGY GFL: Prova di resistenza contro il leader della lega! I Comets sfidano gli Unicorns

25/07/26, 18:01
Video-Highlights della partita Schwäbisch Hall Unicorns vs. Allgäu Comets nella effect® ENERGY GFL il 25/07/2026. I club saranno finanziariamente coinvolti negli incassi. #gfl-highlights #germanfootballleague #football #american-football @gfl @schwaebisch-hall-unicorns @allgaeu-comets
25/07/26, 13:19
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