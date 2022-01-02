ProA: TEAM EHINGEN URSPRING vs. Phoenix Hagen TEAM EHINGEN URSPRING 02.01.22, 15:45 Uhr Folgen Video-Livestream des Basketballspiels TEAM EHINGEN URSPRING vs. Phoenix Hagen aus der BARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga vom 17. Spieltag am 02.01.2022. @barmer-2-basketball-bundesliga-proa @team-ehingen-urspring @phoenix-hagen #basketball #barmer2basketballbundesligaBasketballBARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga - ProATEAM EHINGEN URSPRINGPhoenix HagenTEAM EHINGEN URSPRING ist verantwortlich für die Liveproduktion, Kommentar und Chatmoderation.